COVID-19: Lagos Uncovers 119 With Symptoms in Two Day House to House

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said a total of 119 people with COVID-19 symptoms have been identified in the state.

Abayomi, at a briefing of Tuesday, said a total of 118,000 households had been reached in the search of possible COVID-19 cases in communities.

He said community search was activated to limit the spread of the disease in the state which had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

“We’ve embarked on an active case search in communities. The idea is to go to hot spots and go from door to door with our health personnel. So far, in the last two days, we’ve visited 118,000 households and we’re looking for the typical symptoms of COVID-19. We’ve identified about 119 people who have the symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19.

“But let me remind you that COVID-19 is one of the viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. There are many viruses. So, the idea is to take samples from these 119 and analyse them and that would give us an idea of how much COVID-19 activity is happening in the communities,” Abayomi said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.