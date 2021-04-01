COVID 19: Lawan Seeks Development of Local Vaccine

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called for concerted efforts towards developing a COVID-19 vaccine locally.

He stated that vaccine production had become a necessity for almost every country, stressing that Nigeria should create an enabling environment and allocate resources for its production.

Lawan warned that if Nigeria failed to produce its vaccine, herd immunity might not be achieved in the next five years.

The Senate President made the call at the presentation of a report by the Young Parliamentarians Forum of the 9th National Assembly and supported by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report, titled, ‘Legislative Responses to COVID-19 in Nigeria,’ was a study of the effect and responses to the coronavirus pandemic by Nigeria’s legislature and lessons learnt.

Lawan said, “Today, the US is trying to ensure that no vaccine leaves its shores until it is able to vaccinate its citizens enough to provide herd immunity. The European Union is doing the same thing. India that produces quite a lot of vaccines with over one billion population is also stopping exports. Where does that leave us?

“Nigeria has the capacity in terms of human resources, even though we have lost most of our good ones to the developed world. But some of them are very patriotic. They still want us to have our own vaccine developed, and this means we have to find resources for setting up the environment for our scientists to collaborate with international agencies as well as citizens who are now either holding dual citizenship in other countries or are simply our citizens who have gone for greener pastures.

“For us to have our own vaccine, it is a must, it is a necessity, otherwise, Nigeria may not achieve herd immunity in the next four or five years with our over 200 million population. And this is not a fact based on any scientific research. I don’t want to be misquoted. I am assuming that if it would take the US up to probably the end of this year to achieve 70 to 75 per cent of vaccination for those that are within the age bracket, some developed countries may be looking at next year.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also said the report would contribute to the body of knowledge on legislative responses in dealing with emergencies such as the COVID 19 and other pandemics that might emerge in the future.

The Chairman of the YPF, Kabir Tukura, said the report would provide an in-depth analysis of the various interventions made by the National Assembly and the state Houses of Assembly as well as other interventions provided by Nigeria and four other countries.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.