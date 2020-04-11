COVID-19: Let’s Pray for a New Nigeria – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to use the period of Easter to pray fervently for a brand new Nigeria to emerge from the challenges of COVID-19.

Prince Secondus said in an Easter message to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead that the situation in the world today and in particular our beloved country entails that we reinvigorate our supplications to God.

The PDP chairman said in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, that the fact that Christendom was forcefully celebrating Easter in their homes and not in their churches against their wish and desire, challenges all Christians to give new strength and energy to their prayers to God.

“If Jesus Christ’s coming to the Earth and dying for mankind took us from old to New Testament in the scripture, let’s use the challenge of this time to pray for a new World where God will take preeminence.

“Even those who do not believe in God are beginning to have deeper reflections on their position given the global happenings to know that any service to mankind that does not put God first is heading for ruin.

Prince Secondus said that period of Easter provided hope to mankind as Christ’s death on the cross and resurrection opened the way for salvation for us.

“If Christ’s death on Good Friday gave us hope of resurrection on Easter Day, we should see the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge to take us to a new World order.

“Nigerians should therefore pray for the emergence of a new Nigeria from the scourge of Coronavirus.”

Prince Secondus warned Nigeria leaders who were trying hard to profit from the challenges of COVID-19 to note its consequences for them and their generations.

“If by providence you are opportune to provide service to the people at this time, do just that and await the blessings that accompany it rather than trying to profiteer on the situation,” Secondus stated.

Secondus then charged Christians to see the Easter festivity which also marks the end of the 40 days special fasting and prayers as an ample period for positive attitude to one another.

He assured Nigerians that the new PDP that would emerge after reformation is going to take the country out of the woods having been equipped with the requisite experience.

The PDP chair admonished Nigerian leaders to absorb the lessons of Easter and allow it influence their conduct, especially as it concerns the less-privileged in the society.

Prince Secondus wished all Nigerians a very happy Easter celebration as he urged them to live in peace with one another.

