COVID-19: Movement Of Essential Goods Must Be Seamless, Presidency Tells Security Officials

The Presidency has asked all law enforcement officials in the states to allow the movement of essential goods to be seamless.

This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that essential commodities such as food can be transported despite the movement ban.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said a large number of trucks were being delayed at various checkpoints across the country.

“It is essential that attention is drawn to the reported large number of food trucks that are being delayed at various checkpoints around the country or prevented from crossing state borders, as a result of the various curfews and lockdowns in different states.

“The restrictions of movement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic do not apply to vehicles transporting essential commodities, such as food.

“The country cannot afford a situation where agricultural products are being left to rot in trucks held at various checkpoints when millions of Nigerians across the country need food. COVID-19 or no COVID-19, Nigerians need to eat”, Shehu said.

He stated that other essential items such as pharmaceutical and sanitary supplies, personal care items, agrochemicals, and agricultural machinery amongst others can be transported regardless of the movement restriction, which was prescribed by the Presidential Task Force.

“Other essential items that can be transported despite the ban on movement as prescribed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) include pharmaceutical and sanitary supplies, personal care items, agrochemicals and agricultural machinery, electrical products and electronics, oil and gas, courier services, health supplies, and protective garments.

“Vehicles transporting essential items must not convey any commercial passengers. In addition, the occupants must not exceed three, i.e. the driver, spare driver, and conductor.

“The drivers must have basic protective and sanitary items, including face masks, hand sanitisers, and tissue paper to and from their destinations”, he said.

The President’s spokesman added that “once these conditions are satisfied, they must be allowed to travel freely to and from any part of Nigeria”.

