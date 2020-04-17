COVID-19: Nasarawa Relaxes Curfew To Enable Residents Buy Foodstuffs

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nasarawa State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Karu Local Government Area aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this on Friday in Lafia.

Karu LG shares proximity with Abuja and houses most workers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the governor, the move is to enable residents of the state to get foodstuff.

Although he relaxed the curfew by four hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays, Governor Sule, however, extended the lockdown in the affected council area to a period of 10 days.

This comes amid the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Abuja, the nation’s capital that shares a boundary with the state.

The 24-hour curfew previously imposed in the area which shares proximity with Abuja and houses most workers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has also been relaxed to enable residents to get basic supplies.

His proclamation follows the expiration of the previous two weeks lockdown.

The governor also assured residents of the state that the restrictions are to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He also reiterated the commitment of the state government to manage the situation arising from the deadly virus.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.