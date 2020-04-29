20200309_140537

COVID-19: NCDC Commences Use Of Cobas System In Abuja

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has commenced the use of the Cobas system at the National Reference Laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the agency noted that the deployment will enable it to conduct approximately 980 tests within 8 hours.

“Today, we began the use of the COBAS system at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, for #COVID19 testing Using this, approximately 960 samples can be tested in 8 hours,” it said.

This begins the 2nd prong of our national strategy to integrate lab systems & increase testing capacity

Cobas is a system used for a real-time test aimed at qualitative detection of nucleic acids from swab samples taken from individuals who display symptoms related to COVID-19.

NCDC explained that the use of the Cobas system is the second leg of its national strategy to increase testing and integrate laboratory systems across the country.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,532.

Of the new infections, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State.

In Bauchi State, 15 cases were recorded, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, Nine in Sokoto, five in Edo and Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

NCDC

@NCDCgov

Today, we began the use of the COBAS system at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, for testing

Using this, approximately 960 samples can be tested in 8 hours

This begins the 2nd prong of our national strategy to integrate lab systems & increase testing capacity

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

3,829

7:07 PM – Apr 28, 2020
Twitter Ads info and privacy
1,878 people are talking about this

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDC

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

NCDC Targets 2 Million Tests in Three Months

NCDC Targets 2 Million Tests in Three Months

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Dismisses Maina’s Application for Bail Variation

Alleged Money Laundering: Court Dismisses Maina’s Application for Bail Variation

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0
COVID-19 Pandemic Is Far From Over, WHO Warns As Countries Ease Lockdown

COVID-19 Pandemic Is Far From Over, WHO Warns As Countries Ease Lockdown

News
  • 29 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top