COVID-19: Nigeria Hits Highest Single-Day Infection With 2,123 Cases, Four Deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded four deaths and 2,123 fresh cases across 10 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, its highest single day COVID-19 infection since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed the development on Tuesday night via a post on its verified Facebook page, indicating that about four patients died from the COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours.

The statistics also show that Lagos State retains its status as the epicentre of the disease, contributing most to the surge in the country as the country enters the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with rising cases of the Omicron variant.

The state on Tuesday recorded 1,552 of the new 2,123 infections.

It added that the number of active cases have increased to 12,547 while the number of discharged cases now stands at 211,761, as

Plateau State reported a backlog of 10 discharges for December 20, 2021.

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT came second on the log with 197 cases, followed by Edo State with 155 cases.

Rivers and Delta states in the South-South recorded 81 and 44 cases respectively, while Plateau and Kwara states in the North-Central reported 33 and 30 respectively.

Also, Kano State in the North-west reported 16 cases; Enugu State; 12; Gombe State, two cases while Bauchi State reported a single case.

The NCDC noted that Sokoto State reported a single case.

