Nigeria Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 20 New Cases, Total Now 343

Nigeria has recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those who contracted the disease in the country to 343.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Monday.

The health agency said 13 of the cases are in Lagos, one in Ondo, and two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun states.

