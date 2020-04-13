COVID-19: Nigeria Records 20 New Cases, Total Now 343

Nigeria has recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of those who contracted the disease in the country to 343.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Monday.

The health agency said 13 of the cases are in Lagos, one in Ondo, and two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun states.

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

