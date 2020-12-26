COVID-19: Nigeria Records 712 New Cases, Four Deaths On Christmas Day

On Christmas day, 712 new coronavirus cases and four deaths attributed to the disease were recorded across 20 states in Nigeria, according to health authorities.

With the latest figure, the total infections in the country has increased to over 82,747. The total fatality toll is now 1,246. This is according to an update Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria is currently battling its worst phase of COVID-19 with the recent surge in new infections officially declared the second wave last Thursday by the federal government.

Health experts believe the lowering of guard on safety and the weak enforcement of protocols by officials, especially in the country’s major airports in Abuja and Lagos, could be responsible for the recent spread, noting that the situation could get worse if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Active cases in the country have risen from about 3,000 some weeks ago to over 11,000 due to a rise in new infections.

Of the over 82,000 cases so far in Nigeria, 70,239 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

