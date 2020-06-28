COVID-19: Nigeria Records Highest Daily Toll

Exactly four months since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on February 27, 2020, Nigeria has recorded its highest daily toll of new infections with 779 cases.

The new cases were confirmed for 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11:42pm on Saturday.

A total of 390 patients were discharged on Saturday, increasing the number of recoveries from 8,235 to 8,625, while fatalities rose from 554 to 558.

Over the past four months, the cases have increased significantly, especially between May and June — the figures moved from one confirmed case on February 27 to 81 cases on March 27, and from 1,337 cases on April 31 to 8,733 cases on May 27.

One month after recording less than 9,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections in May, as of June 27, well over 20,000 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

Out of Nigeria’s current total of 24,077 people who have been confirmed positive, 14,894 cases are still active.

