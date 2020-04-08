COVID-19: Nigerians Abroad Must Test Negative Before Evacuation – FG

Nigerians abroad, who wish to be evacuated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, must first test negative for the virus, the Federal Government of Nigeria has said.

This was contained in the “COVID-19 Application Form for Nigerians who want to return home” on the website of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Citizens intending to be repatriated are required to complete the form.

One of the conditions for evacuation expressly stated in the form is that Nigerian nationals willing to join the evacuation flights planned by the Federal Government must be tested for coronavirus and certified negative.

“You MUST get tested for the Virus in your country of residence and be issued an Authorised Health Clearance Certificate attesting that you are COVID-19 free. This Certificate MUST be presented and authenticated by officials at the Airport in your country of departure before you are allowed to board the Aircraft,” part of the requirements read.

Another requirement was that the cost of travel would be paid by the potential evacuees and upon landing, they would be placed on a 14-day compulsory quarantine at a location approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Confirming this development, NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the coronavirus test requirement is based on the NCDC protocol and must be adhered to.

Dabiri-Erewa made this known on Twitter while addressing concerns from some Nigerians abroad.

“Dear Madam, we have been instructed to go for a COVID-19 test before we can be considered for evacuation from the United States. This is both sad and shocking to us considering that we are visitors in the US with no access to any health and social care benefits,” Adeolu Anthony Olagunju, a Nigerian in diaspora had tweeted at the NIDCOM chairman.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa said, “Beyond NIDCOM power. It is an NCDC protocol based on very cogent reasons, I am sure. We will continue to engage with them. If anything changes, our embassy will inform you. Scary times but the Lord will heal the world as we do look forward to welcoming you home soon.”

Beyond @nidcom_gov power. It’s an NCDC protocol based on very cogent reasons, I am sure.We will continue to engage with them. If anything changes ,our embassy will inform you . Scary times but the Lord will heal the world as we do look forward to welcoming you home soon https://t.co/YUPBtFOHzY — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 7, 2020

