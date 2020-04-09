COVID-19: Nigerians to Enjoy Two Months Free Electricity Supply – DisCos

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have offered to supply electricity free of charge for two months to all Nigerians.

The gesture is to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on the customers, according to the statement, which the Executive Director (Research & Advocacy) Association of Nigeiarian Electricity Distributors (ANED) Barrister Sunday Oduntan issued Thursday.

The DisCos, he said, recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers.

ANED noted that “In fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.”

The statement reiterated its commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter.

