NCDC Toll

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Confirmed Cases Rise to 305

Seventeen new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were on Friday night confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the positive cases, eight were recorded in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), three in Kastina, one in Niger, one in Kaduna, one in Anambra and one in Ondo.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 305.

So far, 58 patients have been discharged and seven deaths recorded.

According to NCDC, “Three cases previously included as Lagos state cases have been transferred to Ogun state. The three cases live in satellite towns in Ogun close to Lagos.

Therefore, Lagos State has reported 163 confirmed cases while Ogun State has reported 7 confirmed cases”.

 

____

