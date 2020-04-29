COVID-19: Nigeria’s Total Infections Now 1,532

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,532.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), of the new infections, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 38 in Kano, while 15 were recorded in the Ogun State.

In Bauchi State, 15 cases were recorded, 11 in Borno, 10 in Gombe, Nine in Sokoto, five in Edo and Jigawa, two in Zamfara and one each in Rivers, Enugu, Delta, FCT and Nasarawa.

So far, a total of 225 have been discharged while 44 deaths have been recorded in the country.

195 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 80-Lagos

38-Kano

15-Ogun

15-Bauchi

11-Borno

10-Gombe

9-Sokoto

5-Edo

5-Jigawa

2-Zamfara

1-Rivers

1-Enugu

1-Delta

1-FCT

1-Nasarawa As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 255

Deaths: 44 pic.twitter.com/oPyG4xfoa3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 28, 2020

Worldwide, the new coronavirus has killed at least 214,451 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,068,330 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 840,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Featured Image Credit: Afolabi Sotunde/REUTERS

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.