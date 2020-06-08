COVID-19: Obasanjo Warns Against Food Crisis

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised African governments to embark on massive food production to avoid food crisis after COVID-19.

Obasanjo, who predicted that there might be a food crisis after COVID-19, warned against post-COVID-19 food crisis in Africa.

The former president gave the advice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, lake pond, Abeokuta, during the inauguration of a fish farming project. according to a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Monday.

He said, “I think we have to take the issue of post-COVID-19 seriously. I believe most African governments have to find how to be self-sufficient in essential food items for the food crisis likely to be experienced.

“(This is) because food may be a problem and I don’t think most African countries have gone as far as they should go into food production during this year.

“I want to advise African governments to embark on massive food production as part of measure to prepare for the post-COVID-19 pandemic era in Africa.

“There may be food problem in the continent after the COVID-19 pandemic. We must think out of the box to get this solved now. Food must be made available.”

