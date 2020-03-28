Makinde

COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, announced stringent measures to halt the coronavirus spread in the state on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Oyo now has three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

“As a result of this, I have directed that the following additional measures be put in place: a dusk to dawn curfew (7 PM to 6 AM); no gatherings of more than ten people should be held anywhere in Oyo State,” Makinde said on Friday in a series of tweets.

“From Sunday night, March 29, 2020, all markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items.”

The Governor also suspended inter-state transportation, incoming and outgoing, except for vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products.

“This takes effect from Sunday night, March 29, 2020,” Makinde said. “All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis.”

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (MARCH 27, 2020)

According to the Governor, 84 other suspected cases have been identified in the state as contact tracing and collection of samples commence.

“The state’s diagnostic centre set up in collaboration with the University College Hospital is now ready,” Makinde said. “The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) certification is still pending but the Director-General of NCDC has made a pre-statement about the molecular laboratory in Oyo State.”

He noted that the state’s “index case remains stable and is still under observation in the isolation unit at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho.”

 

 

 

 

COVID-19: Oyo Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew, Closes Markets

