COVID-19 Pandemic Is Far From Over, WHO Warns As Countries Ease Lockdown

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over as countries begin easing lockdowns.

This warning came from the WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

According to him, as the cases continue to decline in Europe, countries must ensure they trace, isolate, and treat those infected with the virus.

“The pandemic is far from over. I repeat: the pandemic is far from over,” he said.

“As lockdowns in Europe ease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases and trace every contact ”

Dr Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the increasing rate of the pandemic in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia, calling for unity in the fight against COVID-19.

The WHO chief noted that the global pandemic will only be defeated if countries are united in the fight, stressing that the agency will continue to harp about solidarity in the fight against the disease.

He noted that “WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries.

“But I repeat: national unity is the foundation for global solidarity. Solidarity! Solidarity! Solidarity! That is what we will say every single day. This virus will not be defeated if we are not united,” the WHO boss restated.

