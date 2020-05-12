COVID-19: Peter Obi Backs Buhari on Importation of Madagascar Syrup

The vice presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has thrown his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to import the much acclaimed Coronavirus remedy by Madagascar to Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra State in a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, disclosed that he firmly supports the authorisation of the President for importation of the Madagascar syrup for use in the cure of the deadly virus.

According to Obi in part of the tweets, “I firmly support the authorisation of @MBuhari for importation and subjection of the Madagascar #COVID19 Syrup to standard validation process for pharmaceuticals, and possibly for use in the cure of this virus.”

While urging President Buhari to allow to allow similar authorisation and encouragement to local inventions, he pointed out that doing so will save the country scarce forex as it will also give confidence to domestic researchers and inventors.

“Similar authorisation and encouragement should be given to local inventions. This will save us scarce forex and will give confidence to domestic researchers and inventors,” he wrote.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had during a briefing in Abuja on Monday, disclosed that President Buhari has ordered the importation of the coronavirus remedy by Madagascar to Nigeria.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said, “Madagascar has made allocations to various countries, and sent them to Guinea Bissau. We’re supposed to make arrangements to freight Nigeria’s allocation from Guinea Bissau; it’ll be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup; also given clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals; there will be no exceptions for this,” he added.

