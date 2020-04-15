COVID-19 : Philip Agbese Foundation Provides Succour to the Sons and Daughters of Agila land

The Philip Agbese Foundation,PAF has provided succour to the sons and daughters of Agila land in Benue state to enable them pull through during the covid 19 pandemic.

The Assistant Coordinator( General Services)of the PAF, Engineer Gideon Unazi in a statement issued titled,” Covid 19 pandemic and our stand”, said following the outbreak of the pandemic, this is not the best time for rhetorics but genuine actions that will ease off the socio-economic pains on families directly or indirectly affected most especially the Agilaland.

He said, “We at the Philip Agbese Foundation strongly believe that government alone, in this traumatizing period cannot do everything for the citizens and the more reason why in our own little ways must support the people either back in the village or those residing in towns and cities to make ends meet for themselves and families.

“It is part of this effort that we make this humble donation of just 100bags of rice and very laughable number of cartons of “Turkey Oil” to those in Apa- London, Agboge- Ogbilolo and the New Jerusalem City making Agila District to support whatever the Federal, State, LG, elected, appointed stakeholders and well spirited individuals will be doing to help those at home.

“We have also raised the sum of One Million Naira Only and will be sending N10, 000 each to Agila sons and daughters in parts of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State that might have fallen on hard times during this period of the Lockdown to help them push to the next level.“It is to be noted that this fund is not for lazy individuals or known cultists with deviant behaviour in any of these cities as it is against our cherished tradition in Agila.

“Those genuinely interested should drop their account details with Hon. Williams Ochonu and will be alerted accordingly.

“Please give a helping hand to someone around you, no matter how small and the Almighty God will reward you abundantly” he said

