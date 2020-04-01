COVID-19: Security Operatives Foil Attempted Jailbreak In Kaduna

Security operatives in Kaduna State have foiled an attempted jailbreak by some inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the state capital.

The incident occurred at about 1pm on Tuesday.

This prompted operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) and soldiers to block all roads leading to the correctional facility located along Independence Way.

Following the incident, the inmates reportedly embarked on a violent protest inside the facility, demanding their release due to fear of being infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Command of Nigerian Correctional Service, Nathaniel Gagas, confirmed the protest.

He said the inmates carried out a sporadic protest against the officials at the facility over undisclosed reasons.

Gagas explained that the violent behaviour of the inmates prompted the command to beef up security around the correctional centre, in order to avert any possible jailbreak.

He, however, stressed that no inmate escaped from the facility while normalcy was later restored there.

The command’s spokesman revealed that Service has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the action of the inmates, with a view to taking necessary action against to prevent a reoccurrence.

