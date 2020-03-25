COVID-19: Speak Out on Status of Aso Rock Villa, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on the health and safety of those in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement the public was concerned about the health issues in the Villa following reports that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had tested positive for coronavirus.

He said although Buhari was reported to have tested negative, it was necessary to ease the tension by addressing the country.

He said Nigerians, no matter how highly placed, should strictly adhere to directives by the relevant agencies of government on health safety measures, particularly relating to the isolation of persons returning from foreign trips.

Ologbondiyan urged the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other agencies to adopt stringent measures to isolate and monitor persons coming into the country as well as tracing and isolating those who had made contact with infected persons.

He said, “In this regard, the NCDC should move into the Presidential Villa and immediately track and isolate all those who had made contact with President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, so as to check further spread of COVID-19 in our country.

“We call on Nigerians to remain vigilant and observe all health safety directives, including social distances, self-isolation, personal hygiene and prompt report for medical assistance in the case of any symptoms.”

The PDP expressed confidence that “with a concerted effort by all Nigerians our nation will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic”.

