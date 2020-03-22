COVID-19: Suspicious Cases in Ondo, Nasarawa Turn Up Negative

At least six persons tested for coronavirus infection in Ondo and Nasarawa states have turned up negative.

The Ondo state government said it tested one person while its Nasarawa counterpart confirmed that five persons suspected in the state have been cleared.

Both governments confirmed their findings on Saturday.

However, both state governments said they were stepping up efforts to prevent and contain the virus when it shows up.

“There is no cause for panic but that it is not yet uhuru as all hands must be on deck to forestall its outbreak in the state,” Ondo’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said.

Nigeria now has 10 new cases of the new coronavirus, the nation’s health minister confirmed on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 22.

According to the health minister, Lagos has 16 cases, while the FCT has three cases.

Ogun state and Ekiti also have two and one cases respectively.

“Two have been discharged,” the Minister said. “All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.”

