COVID-19: US Secretary Pompeo Goes Into Isolation

America’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo was in quarantine Wednesday after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, the State Department said.

The Secretary of State “has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC guidelines, he will be in quarantine. He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team,” a State Department spokesperson said, adding that for privacy reasons they could not identify the person he came into contact with.

Details later…

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.