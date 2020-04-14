COVID-19: Your Speech Disappointing, PDP Attacks Buhari for Extending Lockdown

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech on Coronavirus as very disappointing.

PDP said the speech, just like the pre-recorded broadcast of March 29, 2020, failed to address salient issues of urgent concerns to Nigerians in their daily struggle against the spread of the plague in the country.

Recall that Buhari, in a nationwide address, had extended the lockdown in a bid to further tackle the spread of Coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

However, a statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “It is more painful that President Buhari could not address the immediate needs of the people or provide a trajectory that will take care of their future.

“Instead, Mr. President bored our nation with a rehash of global data already known to Nigerians in addition to promises that are far-flung departures from the harsh realities on the ground.

“Already, there are serious agitations and unrests in Lagos, Ogun and some parts of the FCT where Nigerians, who earn their means of livelihood on daily basis and who have been locked out from their means of subsistence and can no longer withstand the pangs of hunger, are becoming restless.

“Our party still believes that Mr. President needs to quickly retool his approach and adopt an all-encompassing model that will take care of the hunger and deprivations, which this lockdown has imposed on Nigerians.”

