COVID-19: You’re Not God, Ghanaian Gospel Singer Sonnie Badu Tells Melinda Gates

Ghanaian gospel musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu has rejected a projection by Melinda Gates, wife of billionaire Bill Gates stating that developing countries including those in Africa are going to be badly hit by the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, should there ever be a time in Africa where the number of cases recorded come just a little closer to the ones from Europe, America, and Asia, the African continent will suffer great consequences.

Melinda Gates who is also co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation told CNN cases are low in Africa because the continent is not testing as much as Europe and also referred to reports of dead bodies on the streets in Ecuador and said: “You are going to see that in Africa.”

Taking to his Instagram page, Sonnie Badu told Melinda to shut up because she is not God to make such a determination.

He also declared that Africa will surprise the world when this whole pandemic is over, so the likes of Melinda who are praying that worse will happen in Ghana should just wait.

“You are not God… You are only human, Just like us. Do not over step your boundaries, don’t worry your time will be up soon … Africa will surprise the world, that is why for the first time we are ahead of you all … Madam, keep quite ???????????????????????? … my name is BADU”, he wrote.

