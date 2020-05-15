matawallwe

COVID-19: Zamfara Discharges 18, Records Five Deaths

The National Centre for Disease Control has discharged 18 victims of coronavirus from Zamfara State.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Chairman, Taskforce on COVID-19, Nasiru Magarya, shortly after he received the NCDC certification on the said victims.

Magarya also said five victims had died, stressing that, “with this development the number of COVID-19 victims has dropped from 73 to 50 in the state”.

He warned the general public not to discriminate against the victims of the disease, stressing the government would sanction anybody found discriminating against the discharged patients.

 

 

 

