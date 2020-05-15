COVID-19: Zamfara Discharges 18, Records Five Deaths
The National Centre for Disease Control has discharged 18 victims of coronavirus from Zamfara State.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the state Chairman, Taskforce on COVID-19, Nasiru Magarya, shortly after he received the NCDC certification on the said victims.
Magarya also said five victims had died, stressing that, “with this development the number of COVID-19 victims has dropped from 73 to 50 in the state”.
He warned the general public not to discriminate against the victims of the disease, stressing the government would sanction anybody found discriminating against the discharged patients.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours