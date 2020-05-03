COVID-19: Zamfara Emir Dies in Isolation
The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmad Asha, has passed away in the early hours of Sunday.
He was said to have died of a suspected COVID-19 disease.
The Emir, according to the Publicity Secretary for the Control and Prevention of COVID-19 in the state, Alhaji Mustafa Jafaru Kaura, had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau three days ago.
Mustafa stressed that his blood sample had since been sent to Abuja for the test, explaining, however, that “the result is still being awaited”.
He said the remains of the late Emir were still in the hospital waiting for burial by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours