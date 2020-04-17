IMG-20200408-WA0021

Covid-19:Four Kano Covid-19 Task Force Members Test Positive to Virus

Kano State Government on Friday confirmed that the state COVID-19 Taskforce Co-Chair Prof. Abdulrazak Garba Habib and three other members have tested positive to coronavirus.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, confirmed the situation in a statement issued by the ministry public relations officer, Hadiza Namadi on Friday.

The commissioner in the statement, therefore, advised the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continues to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

 

 

