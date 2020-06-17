Crisis in APC as Giadom Declares Self Acting National Chairman, Nullifies Obaseki’s Disqualification

The Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Victor Giadom on Wednesday, announced himself as the new Acting National Chairman of the party.

He said his action was sequel to a meeting held with other members of the National Working Committee after Tuesday’s Appeal Court ruling affirming the suspension of the substantive National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Addressing newsmen at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, he declared that the appointment of the Senator Abiola Ajimobi as acting national chairman of the party cannot stand on the basis that it is illegal and unconstitutional.

The Rivers State-born APC chieftain referred to a subsisting court order issued on the 16 of March 2020 by Justice S.U Bature in suit no FCT /HC/M/6447/2020 as the basis for his ascension to the office of the Acting Chairman of the APC.

He argued “That order could not be immediately effected at that time because of the temporary reprieve Adams Oshiomhole got from the court of appeal on the same day.

“However, having removed the temporary reprieve yesterday (Tuesday) by the court of appeal and considering the fact that we cannot allow for a vacuum, I most humbly inform you that I have assumed office as Acting national chairman of our great party in compliance with the order of the court.”

Giadom, flanked by the deputy national organising secretary, Muhammed Sani Ibrahim, further declared the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting in the Edo state governorship primaries as null and void.

He thereby directed governorship aspirants of the party in Edo state to report to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja between today and tomorrow to come for a fresh screening exercise in line with the party constitution.

Giadom, who claimed the decision was in tandem with the wishes of the members of the APC national working committee (NWC), declared that Emmanuel Ibediro ceases to be the national organising secretary of the party in line with an Abuja court order FHC/ABJ/CS/733//2018.

