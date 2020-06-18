Godwin Akwaji

Cross River Lawmaker Dies at COVID-19 Isolation Centre

Godwin Akwaji, lawmaker representing Obudu State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly is dead.

He was said to have died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) COVID-19 isolation centre around 12:30 pm on Thursday.

Akwaji, who was said to be diabetic, also exhibited fatigue, fever, cough, breathlessness.

Reacting to his death in a post on Facebook, Diana Mary Nsan said, “My brother-in-law nursed him for the last two weeks up until yesterday.

Cross River is the only state where any case of COVID-19 has not been confirmed in the country.

