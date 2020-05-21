Cross River Lifts Ban on Religious Gatherings

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, has lifted the ban on religious gaherings in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the governor acknowledged the efforts and cooperation of religious leaders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayade said he was “conscious of the spiritual economy”, and that his action was as a result of appeals by religious leaders in the state.

He, however, said worshippers must ensure that they comply with the directive on the use of face masks, and that such gatherings must not exceed the building capacity.

The governor also added that the state COVID-19 task force will be monitoring such gatherings to ensure compliance.

According to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for May 18, 2020, Cross River has recorded the second lowest number of tests in Nigeria, with seven samples tested so far in the state.

The state is also yet to record any positive case of COVID-19.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.