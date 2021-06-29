IMG-20210629-WA0015

Crystal Hills Fze Launches Wipes and Hand Sanitizer

In solving the challenges of hygiene that comes with the pressure of time and work, Crystal hills Fze launches a variety of products to help address the issues of hygiene and public sanitation.

Crystal hills product are nafdac approved and use world wide, with the product been launched in Nigeria , it will become so easy for people to practice healthy public hygiene.

The products include , Alcoholic Wipes , Anti Bacterial Wipes , Baby wet wipes , single sachet wipes and Sanitizer Spray.

The event is slated for 11:00am at Fraiser Suites Ball Room , Central Area.

