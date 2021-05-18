Dahiru Bauchi Accepts Sanusi as Leader of Tijjaniyya Sect

Respected Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has accepted the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Khalifa of Tijjaniyya sect, praying Allah for guidance and protection in his new position.

The cleric disclosed his acceptance of Sanusi on Monday when the former emir of Kano presented the official letter of his appointment as Khalifa of Tijjaniyya sect in Nigeria to the Sheik in Bauchi State.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi explained that the new appointment of Sanusi did not invalidate other leaders of the Tijjaniyya sect, especially those who were appointed by the late founder Shiekh Ibrahim Nyas.

“Your new position as Khalifa of Tijjaniyya is like a General in the Military setting and even among the Generals there is seniority. We welcome your appointment as Khalifa and appreciate your foresight and respect to your seniors. I urge to emulate your late grandfather Muhammadu Sunusi I.”

“I am happy for your selection as a leader and I pray for Allah’s guidance and protection in your position,” he said.

The cleric advised Sanusi not to allow his friends and associates to influence his new position as leader of the sect, adding that the new position is religious responsibility which should not be merged with either politics or business.

