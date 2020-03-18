Dangote Staff Quarantined Over Suspicion of Coronavirus

Share Pin 0 Shares

A staff of Dangote Group has been quarantined at the Infectious Disease Cetre in Yaba over suspected case of coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, Sunday Esan, said the Indian national, who is a staff of the organisation’s Onshore Construction Company, reported at the site clinic complaining of high temperature and fever.

He said: “His complaint triggered our protocol which has now resulted in further screening and isolation immediately.

“Mr. Akhil Kunyil of the Health and Safety Environment of the onshore company reported the development to the management following which local authorities were contacted. The patient is currently being isolated and undergoing tests. “

He said as an organisation, they had taken stringent proactive measures across its entire group since mid- January 2020, which involves, “Development of a comprehensive risk identification, control priotisation and escalation plan; identification and retention of a competent team of medical consultants; and travel ban for all employees to and from high-risk countries as per World Health Organisation’s publication of country exposures.”

“Other measures include travel tracking of all employees and contractors staff arriving and leaving Nigeria and obligations for completion of medical checks to validate health status; implementation of the use of thermal cameras across our various sites as well as infrared thermometers checking in smaller office locations; identification and creation where applicable of holding, isolation and quarantine areas; implementation of the use of sanitizers across all locations: sites and offices; and multiple and continuous awareness campaigns on preventative measures to be taken,” he said.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.