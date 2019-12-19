Davido Disowns Viral Video of Him in COZA Advert

Superstar artiste, David Adeleke, who is popularly known by his fans as Davido has threatened fire and brimstone after a viral video surfaced online with him in a church advert by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

Dissociating himself from the church, Davido took to his Twitter handle and said the video is unauthorised by him.

“I have nothing whatsoever to do with the church!!!

“The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for personal use and it was chopped up and used for such an advert extremely disappoints me.

“It is fraudulent and extremely disappoints me,” his post read in part.

Davido further explained that he only did the video for a fan who intended to use for personal use and not to promote the church.

He further issued a stern warning to the authority of the church to take down the video.

To whom it may concern pic.twitter.com/OMBlWNuWEo — Davido (@davido) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the author of the video, a lady identified as Elizabeth Omale, took to her Instagram handle @omalizz12 to clarify that the video is not an official advert for COZA.

According to her, the video is simply a way for her to raise awareness for her church program. She added that it was recorded by Davido, who she claimed is her friend, as a ‘favour.’

Founder and Senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, also reposted the video on his page.

But Ms. Omale clarified further that Fatoyinbo sharing the video on his Instagram handle is not an endorsement of Davido as an ambassador for the church program as some social media commenters wrongly claimed.

I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about. I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false. He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page. The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you.

A post shared by Elizabeth Omale (@omalizz12) on Dec 18, 2019 at 5:36pm PST

