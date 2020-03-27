Davido’s Fiancee Chioma Tests Positive for COVID-19

Singer Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, has tested positive for coronavirus, 13 days after arriving in Nigeria from London.

On Friday night, March 27, Davido announced to his fans and the general public that his fiancee of eight months has tested positive to COVID-19.

In a statement by the singer, Chioma tested positive after a test was conducted on himself, his baby, fiancee and 28 others, whom he has been exposed to.

Meanwhile, the singer announced that his four months old baby, Ifeanyi David Adeleke jr, tested positive for the virus.

“Hey everyone! I came back recently from America after canceling the tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March,” Davido wrote.

Continuing, the award-winning singer said, “Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!”

Davido returned with his wife, son, father, sister, brothers, cousins, and management team from the United States of America on March 14.

The singer returned to Nigeria after his North American tour was cut short due to the continuous spread of coronavirus in Canada and the United States of America.

Chioma joins a long list of Nigerians that have tested positive to coronavirus after the first index case was identified on February 27.