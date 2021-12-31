Deeper Life Pastor Emerges New Och’Idoma

A Deeper Life Pastor, John Elaigwu Odogbo, has emerged the paramount ruler-elect of Idomaland.

He emerged through an election conducted by kingmakers.

The four main contenders for the stool, who were selected by the nomination committee, were Andrew Idakwu, John Bamaiyi, Sunday Echono and Odogbo.

Twenty-eight votes were cast by the kingmakers with Odogbo getting 19, while Idakwu got one, Echono got eight and Bamaiyi got none.

The Idoma Traditional Council, on Thursday, presented the Och’Idoma-elect to the state governor, Samuel Ortom, at the Government House, Makurdi.

Odogbo hails from the Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The former Ochi’Idoma, Elias Obekpa, a native of Ogbadibo, who joined his ancestors in October, ascended the throne in 1996.

