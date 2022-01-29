Defamation: Sex Merchant, Jaruma, Granted Bail After Days in Detention

Sex merchant, Hauwa Saidu, popularly known as Jaruma, has been granted bail after spending days in detention.

Jaruma was arraigned before an FCT High Court on charges bordering on defamation of character, false news publication and cyber intimidation of a former lawmaker and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko.

The billionaire businessman had accused Jaruma of publishing falsehoods on her Instagram page against him and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Justice Ismaila Abdullahi in his ruling on Monday had ordered that Jaruma be remanded in the Suleja Correctional Centre, Niger State, pending the bail hearing on Friday.

The Judge while ruling on her bail application on Friday, said her remand should not be seen as a punishment to the defendant.

Abdullahi warned all parties involved in the matter to refrain from actions that could be considered prejudicial to the case.

He said, “The court did not remand her in custody as a punitive means to penalise the defendant but to make her present and answer to her case. By this, I shall be quick to point out that the charge against the defendant is bailable but not ordinary.

“I hereby grant her bail on the following conditions: That the surety must be a level 12 civil servant working within the FCT. Also, all the parties involved in the case should stay from anything that would be prejudicial to the case.”

He, however, adjourned the case till February 23, 2022 for a hearing.

