Defection: Fani-Kayode Counters Bello, Says ‘I’m Still In PDP’

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday, countered claims by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello that he has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello had while speaking to journalists after revalidating his APC membership in Okene area of Kogi State, said Fani-Kayode had joined the ruling party.

The Kogi governor said: “Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his positive energy and contribute to ensuring that APC is the party to beat.

“Remember that Chief Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere. Now he has decided to join our party; approached me, and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual.”

But the former minister on the Tweeter said: “Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation, I have not left the PDP.”

Fani-Kayode had on Monday met with the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Governor Bello in Abuja.

The meeting fueled reports of alleged moves by Fani-Kayode, an acerbic critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, to join the APC.

On Tuesday, Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he met the two APC governors to discuss the “state of the nation, national issues, party politics and the way forward.”

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.