Dekina/Bassa: Consider Usman Okai a Credible Option in 2023, Group Urges PDP Stakeholders

Dekina/Bassa Youths Vanguard, a supportive group of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday tasked the party leadership not to toy with the option of giving the House of Representatives ticket to Comrade Usman Okai Austin, who they deemed “a credible candidate to propel the party to victory in the next political dispensation.”

According to a statement by the leader of the group, Comrade Etuh Damodu Lucky, a vibrant voice like Usman is needed to make it easier for the People’s Democratic Party to wield the advantage other political parties contesting in the election.

Etuh, while making the plea argued that, if the party must take its place at the national level, Usman who has been the greatest opposing voice against the APC led government should be considered if he steps out to represent his people.

The advocacy group said, “Comrade Usman Okai Austin is a candidate the Party should be happy to field. Presenting him means the People’s Democratic Party would have done 60% of the job required to win the constituency owing to his immense popularity and the sympathy he enjoys from the masses he has stood for during this perilous period of Yahaya Bello’s rulership.”

The group called on the leaders of the party in Dekina/Bassa to emphasize on the need for victory at the general elections instead of what they stand to benefit from aspirants who may storm the primaries with moneybags. It advised the party to refrain from depriving the people of Dekina/Bassa the opportunity of a sound and effective representation in the 10th National Assembly.

“Comrade Usman Okai Austin has been the voice of the voiceless in the state without any mandate. We believe that he will do more when he gets the mandate. We wish to remind the leaders of the party of the ongoing suffering in the country and in Kogi State in particular. We are confident that Usman will help in advancing and promoting sound policies and arguments that will reshape the current situation of things”, the group said.

While congratulating the ward and local government executive members of the party, Etuh maintained that their major mandate is to prepare the party for victory in the forthcoming general election.

“It is is the only priority at hand which must be done with outmost passion.”

