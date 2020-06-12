Democracy Day: Pray For Nigeria To Overcome Its Myriads Of Security Challenges – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerians for marking this year’s Democracy Day.

The Speaker said since 1999, Nigeria has come a long way in democratic practice, noting that the country’s system is growing by the day.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said he believes Nigeria has learnt a lot in the last 21 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Gbajabiamila used the occasion to call on Nigerians to remain united in the face of daunting challenges facing the country.

He also called for fervent prayers for the country to overcome the myriad of security challenges in parts of Nigeria.

He said Nigerian leaders and the citizens must work toward sustaining the country’s democracy as it is the system that protects the interest of all.

Gbajabiamila expressed satisfaction that June 12 has now become Nigeria’s Democracy Day, courtesy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

He paid glowing tributes to the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy, saying their efforts must be improved upon.

