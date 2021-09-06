Demons Not Responsible for Ember Months Road Crashes – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps says errant motorists, not demons, are responsible for the high number of crashes recorded in Nigeria from September to December.

Specifically, the Ogun Commander of the FRSC, Ahmed Umar, stated that there was nothing evil associated with the “ember months.”

Mr Umar, who disclosed this on Monday in Ota, Ogun, urged drivers to change their attitude on the road to reduce crashes.

He noted that the ’ember’ period (September, October, November, and December) was always characterised by a high level of vehicles on the road coupled with “attitudinal behaviours” of drivers that caused road crashes and not any “evil associated with the ember months.”

“So many ceremonies like birthday party, wedding, and burial, among others, are fixed and those from abroad come home to felicitate with their loved ones, which sometimes increased the vehicular movement,” he said.

Mr Umar, therefore, urged road users to be cautious during this period given that the rainy season is still on, “which might make the highway slippery, leading to crashes sometimes.”

The sector commander further urged drivers to make sure their vehicles’ brake system, wipers, rear lights, and windscreens are in good condition during the period.

He also advised drivers to obey speed limits, avoid night travels to enjoy “a quality road experience during ember months.”

“Any misbehaviour by the drivers may result in disaster on the roads, so motorists need to exercise patience,” said Mr Umar.

