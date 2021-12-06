Deposed Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Myanmar’s embattled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison by a court in Myanmar on charges of incitement and breaking Covid-19 rules.

It is the first sentence to be handed down to the deposed leader since the junta took over power and accused her of several crimes that could lead to decades in prison.

Some of the charges leveled against Suu Kyi, 76, include: unlawful possession of walkie-talkies and breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

More to come…

