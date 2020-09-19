#DesignYourDestiny | Change Your Mindset – By Henry Ukazu

Greeting Destiny Friends,

According to Buddha, “Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.” This is a very deep saying. Everyday we rise from the bed, we are given opportunities to succeed by creating new vision and products, but what we do with our time is what literally makes the difference. It’s very easy to blame others for our misfortunes, but the truth is if we look inward, no one can insult you without your consent.

One of the greatest powers we have as human beings is our choice. Just like we all have different taste buds, we also have different preferences in life. The difference between a great mind and a shallow mind is how they reason and understand life. Both of them have different visions and understandings. While one is thinking of leaving the comfort zone by taking a rational risk, the other is thinking of maintaining the status quo.

If we take the discussion a little bit further, the human mind is the second most powerful force or power. This is because if the world is telling you, you can succeed on a task, and you know, you can’t accomplish the task, you’ll definitely fail, but if the world is telling you, you’ll fail on the task and you are determined to succeed, you’ll definitely succeed because he that is in you is greater and stronger than he that is in the world.

In medicine, we were taught about different parts of the brains, for the case of this article, we shall limit our to four parts namely” the frontal lobe which performs cognitive functions. It controls our voluntary movement or activity. The parietal lobe processes information about temperature, taste, touch, and movement, while the occipital lobe is primarily responsible for vision. The temporal lobe is largely responsible for creating and preserving both conscious and long-term memory

Each of the lobes is controlled by the mind. Your success and failure in life can be attributed to many factors such as your thinking faculty, network, exposure, knowledge, and God factor amongst other factors. Amongst all this, the mind stands out because regardless of how other attributes work if our mind is not in alignment with our faith, knowledge, and network, we’ll fail.

The human mind is capable of achieving anything it desires if it plays by the rules. This is because our success and failure start in our minds. It’s quite unfortunate many of us have limited the power of the mind. If you believe you can achieve a particular task, you’ll achieve it, setbacks will only act as energizer to you.

To appreciate how the mindset works, imagine wearing a pig a gold or jewel, the pig won’t appreciate it, rather it will make a mess of it, but give that jewel or gold to a rational mind who knows the value, you’ll see how the person will treasure it. That’s simply how mindset works.

The question we have to ask ourselves is how can we change our mindset? Changing our mindset is not hard, rather what is hard is remaining focused. You can change your mindset every now and then, but are you ready to commit to the new target? Every year, we make a new resolution to live a better life, stop procrastination, kick out negative habits and live a disciplined life, but within a couple of weeks and months, we see ourselves going back to the old habits.

The difference between a poor man and a wealthy mind is their mindset. A great man doesn’t limit his thoughts and vision towards life, but a poor man has no problem beclouding his mentality with lots of negative reasons or factors why a task can’t be done. Let’s share some examples of how we can change our mindset.

Learn to meditate

When you meditate, you develop your mind to opportunities. You see what other people can’t see. Very few people know how to meditate. There’s uncommon power in meditation. When you medicate right, your mind opens up many opportunities.

Focus on your long-term vision.

Always have the end in sight. It is the vision you have about life, that will inspire you to forge ahead when you face challenges.

Keep Your Circle Close:

Your network is your net worth, don’t associate with low minds who don’t have the vision of an eagle, rather associate with people who are smarter than you. Find people who reflect the values you want to adopt. As your own mind starts to change, it’ll become easier to connect with more positive people.

Challenge your thoughts.

You cannot change your mindset without changing your thoughts. Whenever you are faced with negative thoughts, always look for positive thoughts to counter it. Thoughts have power, if they are not uprooted, they have the tendency to grow and germinate and bear fruits which can kill your vision. Kick our negative thoughts from your mind. Stop being afraid of what could go wrong and start thinking about what could go right!

Affirm and Visualize:

Tap into the power of affirmations by daily affirming positive words into your life. I can’t overemphasize the power of affirmations. You can do it every day by speaking into your life when you wake up every morning. Whenever you wake up or each time you experience a challenge, affirm and visualize by saying, it too shall pass, it’s a matter of time. Creating a strong mental picture of where you want to be, reinforces the message in your brain.

Nike has a logo that says “Just do it”. To them, all you need is the belief factor, don’t look at the reasons why it can’t be done, rather focus your mind on why it can be done. In order to affirm and visualize, dream it, think it, speak it, affirm it, and act it. When you affirm, you visualize yourself in the dreamland. You can take a tour, travel, or even chat with your idol just to have an experience of what it feels like being in the desired place or position.

In conclusion, it should be noted, you can’t give what you don’t have, neither can you achieve what you didn’t visualize. True success is by luck neither is it accidental, rather it’s a deliberate and intentional effort to succeed.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]