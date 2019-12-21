#DesignYourDestiny | Empower Your Mind – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Dear Friends,

Apart from the power of choice, one of the greatest and most powerful powers we have in our possession is our mind. It’s quite unfortunate some of us don’t make use of this magic wand which is capable of transforming us. There’s literally no limitation to what our minds can do. Our mind is like an elastic rubber band, it can only go as far as we stretch it. As we all know, success doesn’t always come easy; it takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. Many people are often looking for productivity shortcuts in order to gain more success. They fail to understand that life is a process and you can actually train your mind to be more successful.

Just like we can train a child or a dog, we can also train our mind to work in certain ways. For example, you can use repetition and visualization to learn a particular skill or language. In reality, our brain works the same way. If you really want to go far in life, you need to empower your mind. The question we need to ask ourselves is, how far can we empower our mind to go far in life.

We have seen so many surreal experiences in academics, entertainment, sports, innovation, and even in the spiritual world on how talented and passionate beings were able to do amazing things that shocked the world because they believed in themselves.

For the sake of this article, we shall discuss briefly academic and innovation. I strongly believe given every opportunity every individual is a potential achiever. This is because we don’t have dull brains only brains undeveloped. If only we can tap into our subconscious mind in addition to looking into ourselves, we’ll be amazed to see the amount of opportunities we have waiting to unleash. As an accomplished empowerment author, I have experienced what it means for the mind to be empowered. This is because as a prolific and creative writer, I have been able to read, network and watch the news in order to articulate and be informed. All this information helped to empower the mind.

In contemporary times, we have seen how the power of innovation has transformed the world. It didn’t really happen as a fluke, it happened because the mind was triggered. We shall be discussing various ways we can empower the mind.

Education:

As the saying goes, information is power. If you are not informed with the right information, you’ll be lacking valuable tools and resources to effectively do your work. Education is like information because it renews and transforms the mind. Education is not limited to having a formal education. It’s also about getting training, listening to the news, networking, reading materials outside your field of study and using other online social media resources like LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, journals, magazines, blogs, and Facebook to empower the mind. No one is immune to learning. You just have to invest the right time and effort. Proper education helps to unravel the truth because not all knowledge that is out there is true. Your mind actually has the task of acquiring this information and making an evaluation to find out whether it’s true. Anyone has the power to empower their mind. We were all born ignorant, it takes time and effort to learn things that are actually going to make all the difference.

Relaxation:

One of the greatest ways the mind can be empowered is through relaxation. If you’ll agree with me, the mind cannot function well, if it is not at peace. Just like exercise helps to strengthen the body, relaxation helps to stabilize the mind. You can also empower your mind with meditation.

Emotional Intelligence:

Many people don’t really know the value and importance of emotional intelligence as it relates to human relationships. Emotional intelligence is one of the highest forms of learning. Apart from having formal knowledge, emotional intelligence is an uncommon skill and knowledge rational minds can use to not only understand any human being, but it can also be used to make the being a better person depending on what the person is experiencing. If you don’t understand someone, it will be hard to relate closely with the person. If you don’t know the root cause of a problem, it will be practically hard to solve or even proffer a solution to the problem. Therefore, the understanding of emotional skills is a veritable way of assisting anyone. Emotional intelligence is regarded as soft skills which many humans lack.

Good Thoughts

A happy person tends to produce happy results. The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts. Therefore, it is imperatively important to guard your thoughts and take care of what goes into your mind. Do you have any plans to invent a product? Do you have any burning ideas to make the world a better place? If yes, there’s in power in imagination. According to Napoleon Hill, whatsoever the mind can conceive, believe it can achieve it. Our thoughts can shape or mar us. According to Aristotle. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Our mind is a global village. It works like a computer (garbage in, garbage out). Empowering the mind consists of feeding the mind with nourishing information and thoughts in order to make it function well. According to Frank Outlaw “Watch your thoughts, they become words; watch your words, they become actions; watch your actions, they become habits; watch your habits, they become character; watch your character, for it becomes your destiny.”

Discipline Yourself

Discipline has a unique role to play in shaping or our mind. If the mind is properly disciplined, it will react to stimuli when it finds itself in an unfamiliar environment. Nobody knows you more than you know yourself. If you discipline yourself and your mind to attend empowering events that are rich in strategic leadership, governance, business, economy, and health, it won’t take time for you to increase your wealth of knowledge or information in those areas. However, if you attend social parties and club parties, the information and language you’ll receive might be different

One of the things you can do to get your discipline in order is to forgive yourself if you have made some mistakes in the past. This helps you to move forward. To discipline yourself, you may use these three question to guide your thoughts:

1. What specifically do you really want?

2. What benefits do you expect as a result of achieving this goal (purpose, reasons for what you want)?

3. What “losses” do expect as a result of achieving this (what are you willing to do or let go of to have what you want)?

In conclusion, as you go about your daily life, always have at the back of your mind, there’s power in imagination. Always think of ways you can improvise your business, personal and professional life and life in general.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via [email protected]gmail.com

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.