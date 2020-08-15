#DesignYourDestiny | It’s Not Over Until You Suceed – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

Frustrations and lack of hope are some of the greatest killers of dreams. Oftentimes, we strive for opportunities, give our best, but have every reason or cause to give up on a particular vision or task, especially when the odds are against us. Your business, educational goals, or even religion might experience government policies which negatively affect your chances of advancing your cause. Despite all these challenges, you refuse to throw in the towel, but continue to try your luck because you have a strong conviction and believe in your work despite numerous hurdles.

Let’s be honest, It’s hard to forge ahead when the odds are against you. No one likes failure because it is truly humbling. Failure only takes a churn on us when we fail and allow the failure to define us by not standing up and trying again. When you are faced with failures or giving up, here’s what you can do. Look at the reason why you started the project; What has been said about you? What’s the value or change you want to bring? What do you see? Do you see opportunities or bleak and insecure future? Alternatively, do you see greatness?

We all have seeds of greatness growing inside of us. The problem is most of us don’t stir it up. Most of us leave it unharnessed. It’s just like having a gift which you refuse to open only to open it much later in life when you basically have no need of it anymore. Then, it’s already too late to make use of the most treasure gift you have ever valued.

Imagine you have a seed in your hand, what do you see? Someone might see the seed as just an ordinary seed. Another person might see a tree while another informed mind might see a forest of trees. Regardless of the thought you may have about the seed, one thing is certain, you have a seed in your hand and what you do with it is up to you. The moral of this point is that you have seeds of greatness in you and as such you don’t have to give it up when the odds work against you. The odds or negative vibes might be a challenge to test your determination to succeed.

We are all human, and as such we might get a negative medical report saying our health has deteriorated to a level we can no longer function at optimal capacity; you might have done poorly in an examination that can define your career; your business might have collapsed due to several reasons or circumstances beyond your control or imagination. The question now becomes, must one give up? It will be hard to say no in all these situations, but let me share a personal story with you which might inspire you a little.

At a time, I was down to the extent I felt my best efforts were not good enough. When I tried to work out opportunities on my own, I failed. I only discovered later in my life, those moments when I was down were really the most transformative moments of my life because it recorded my biggest achievement which has celebrated me because it laid the foundation of who I am today. If I had not passed through that stage in my life where I was mocked for working as a security officer despite having a graduate law degree and meeting accomplished people in the world, I may not have authored a trailblazer book that has truly defined me. If my thinking is right, I may not have been interviewed by New York Times and News12 in New York because my book played a unique role. These were some of the humbling stories that have since shaped me. If you would like to know details about this moment, please find time to read my bestseller, Design Your Destiny- Actualizing Your Birthright To Success.

It is normal for people to write you off; it is normal for people to take advantage of you and it is normal to feel you don’t have anything to offer. I don’t know what your storyline is, but all I can simply say is appreciate the trials, challenges and disappointments that come with achieving greatness. They will all form part of your storyline. Remember, you must have a story to tell because nothing good comes easy. I encourage you to have the courage and faith to forge ahead.

In conclusion, as you journey towards life, never give up unless you have made your last attempt and never you make your last attempt until you succeed.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]

