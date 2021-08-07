DesignYourDestiny | Keep Hope Alive – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

One of the major causes of death in the world is frustration. When we are frustrated, we become so uneasy that so many thoughts come to our minds. Frustration can lead to suicide, and according to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide is the leading cause of death in America.

As a Human Capacity Coach, I have seen and heard a thousand and one cases of the pain and psychological trauma most people go through. Some could be from failed relationships/marriages, businesses, academics, professions, or even personal issues. Many people are going through so many challenges, and in some cases, they are helpless about the situation.

It’s very easy for anyone to give up on life after exhausting all options. It could be more challenging when there is little or no hope to overcome the challenge. Imagine having a child who is sick or hungry and you can’t help the situation. Imagine being nominated for a lifetime dream opportunity of your choice and you were denied for no justifiable reason; imagine having all the right systems and structures in place in your business, and it still failed. These reasons are capable of sending one to the grave if proper care is not applied. That’s why I’m here today to tell you to keep hope alive.

What’s hope? Hope can positively mean: Hold on pain ends. Every pain has an expiry date. It is instructive to note that if you keep hope alive, it will keep you alive. Keeping hope alive entails having faith, believing in your work, having optimism that all will work out well. Above all, however, it is the feeling that constantly reminds you that the universe will work in your favor. It is important to note that you will get everything you need when you have developed the capacity to receive it.

Regardless of any situation or challenge you may have faced, just keep hope alive. You may have been working on a project either with a team or personally. You may have wondered if your project will see the light of the day after investing so much time and resources, in addition to having numerous rejections, and the future appears bleak and insecure. Don’t give up.

You may have many thoughts and concerns running through your mind on how to approach a plan. Listen, you don’t have to have a perfect environment before you hit the ground running. Whenever you feel the prompting in your mind, just move. Your conscience can never deceive you. You may not see it, but all that is expected from you is to keep hope alive and believe in your work.

There was a story of two men who went out to dig for gold. Mr. A dug halfway and found gold and left, Mr. B seeing what has happened thought to himself, am I doing anything wrong? I have dug digger than Mr. A, why haven’t I made any progress, or is there something am I missing? After much thought, he decided to leave his site and go to Mr. A’s position with the hope he may find gold, he didn’t realize he needed just a strike to get gold. This is what impatience and not having belief in oneself can cause.

As a leader, you must inspire hope in your subordinates. The first and last task of a leader is to keep hope alive. If you must lose all options, don’t lose hope. To keep hope alive is not easy, especially when the odds are against you. But then, that’s why we are human beings.

To make hope work for you, you must be engaged in a business. Either you’re offering a service or selling a product. It is sad to note that there are some people who just believe things will work out by themselves without any effort on their part. It is instructive to note that during the 2004 Democratic National Convention, Barack Obama said, things won’t change if we don’t fix the problem.

Irrespective of your age, or any category you belong in life. I have just one clear message for you, don’t give up, regardless of what life offers to you. Hope is the last resort you have as a human being. If you lose all options in life, never lose hope.

How to keep hope alive

You must express your feelings

As human beings, we all have emotions in us. Your ability to express your thoughts and feelings in such an authentic way that makes you feel good is highly recommended. Do you know that sometimes, sharing our pains with others can be therapeutic, healing, and soothing to the heart? Caveat: Be aware of the people you share your personal information with, they may be wolves in sheep clothing. This set of human beings are not interested in your progress. They like it when you have challenges or even fail in life. It wouldn’t be bad if you call them chameleon

If you don’t communicate your intentions, it will be hard for people to know how to assist you. Some may even hurt you without knowing. In expressing your feelings, you can decide to cry, stay aloof, sleep, watch movies, etc. provided it makes you feel good.

Play music

Music is one of the healing therapies on planet earth. Music has a way of relaxing our pains regardless of any setback you may have faced. Depending on the issue, playing a spiritual song, healing song, rhythm & blues, etc. can instantly revive you.

Leave Your Comfort zone

When stressed or after experiencing a devastating disappointment, it’s advisable to leave your comfort zone, you can travel to another country or look for hope in unexpected parlance.

Be Grateful

Gratitude is a rare practice that is being practiced in our society. Grateful people are happy people. In our society, we are used to celebrating our wins without showcasing our failures. We fail to remember, it’s our failures that humble and inspire us to work harder. To keep hope alive, you have to be grateful for the experience because it will make you strong in addition to giving you a story tomorrow.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]gloemi.com