#DesignYourDestiny | Overcoming Adversity & Instability – By Henry Ukazu

If you are asked what life is, what is likely going to be your response? Whatever your answer is, it is worthy of note that responses will vary among a crowd of individuals. Life is such an interesting place to be, and at the same time, it can be an experience. If you don’t manage it well, you are bound to face dire consequences.

As humans, whether we like it or not, we will face daily challenges on a daily basis ranging from relationship/marriage, academics, business, career, or personal. All these challenges can lead to instability and eventual downfall if not properly managed.

The question we need to ask ourselves is how do we cope or overcome these challenges? Managing human beings and the challenges of life is one of the most difficult tasks of life. Instability makes us understand that nothing is guaranteed in life and change is the only thing that is constant. A wealthy person today can become a pauper the next day if the wealth is not properly managed while the child of a certified pauper can become a man/woman of means the day after if properly educated. That’s life!

It’s important to note that stability leads to peace and progress, while instability leads to chaos, uncertainty, and confusion. As a creative writer, I have discovered that one needs a peaceful mindset, and concentration in order to write very well. As a married man, I also know when the home is at peace, there’s bound to be understanding, progress and love. In the same light, as a business owner, I do know that when the business is stable, it’s bound to flourish. Why am I laying all these foundations, it’s simply to alert us about the importance of stability in life?

Nobody likes stress, but stress is inevitable, and we all must deal with it. Managing stress is a skill. Stress is one of the agents of death because it can be psychological. Below are some of the ways we can overcome the challenges of life.

Attitude

Attitude is truly priceless. Having the right mental attitude is the first step to succeeding in life. Attitude is like a compass. Once you miss it, you are heading in the wrong direction no matter how experienced you are as a driver. Attitude doesn’t talk, but you can feel it. Your attitude determines how you react to issues. It has been said that circumstances don’t say who you are, they reveal who you are. When you have the right attitude, you will know when to end a negative conversation, you will know when to leave an unhealthy environment, you’ll value your peace of mind, and most importantly, you will know how to attract opportunities because the right attitude can serve as goodwill. People with negative attitude tend to have an entitlement mentality.

It’s pertinent to note that the right attitude gives you the power and ability to accept whatever you cannot change. So, if you are going through a situation, you can train your mind to see the stress as an experience as opposed to a problem. On a personal note, whenever I find myself in a situation I can’t help, I look for what can make me happy. I can either play music, sleep or engage in an activity that can bring sanity to my mind.

Practice Self Care

The best way to reduce emotional trauma is to make a commitment to take good care of yourself. Self-care is the best love you can ever have in life. Self-care is the best treat you can ever have. Self-care is self-love. Before anyone can come close to you, they will have to see something in you that interests them. According to tax practitioners, “like-kind attracts, like-kind exchanges”. Some of the ways you can practice self-care entail meditating, exercising, eating healthy, spending time with good friends and loved ones, engaging in hobbies or activities of interest which is capable of mentally stimulating you as fun.

Meditation

The effect of meditation on a progressive being is priceless. Meditation can be regarded as the food of the mind, spirit and soul. Meditation makes you self-aware. It helps you to relax. It makes you mentally creative and most importantly, it helps you to stabilize your emotional mindset. Proper practice of meditation helps you to reduce anxiety and stress.

In summary, according to an unknown author, a great way to overcome adversity and instability in life is to apply the corresponding principles and nuggets below. By doing so, you will live through life happily without much expectation. When asked what life is, here is what he has to say:

WHAT IS LIFE

LIFE IS AN ADVENTURE – DARE IT.

LIFE IS A BEAUTY – PRAISE IT.

LIFE IS A CHALLENGE – MEET IT.

LIFE IS A DUTY – PERFORM IT.

LIFE IS A LOVE – ENJOY IT.

LIFE IS A TRAGEDY – FACE IT.

LIFE IS A STRUGGLE – FIGHT IT.

LIFE IS A PROMISE – FULFILL IT.

LIFE IS A GAME – PLAY IT.

LIFE IS A GIFT – ACCEPT IT.

LIFE IS A JOURNEY – COMPLETE IT.

LIFE IS A MYSTERY – UNFOLD IT.

LIFE IS A GOAL – ACHIEVE IT.

LIFE IS AN OPPORTUNITY – TAKE IT.

LIFE IS A PUZZLE – SOLVE IT.

LIFE IS A SONG – SING IT.

LIFE IS A SORROW – OVERCOME IT.

LIFE IS A SPIRIT – RELEASE IT.

LIFE IS A WONDER – CHERISH IT.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

