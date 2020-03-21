#DesignYourDestiny | Overcoming Secret Frustration – By Henry Ukazu

If we are truly honest with ourselves, we’ll definitely know that, globally, the world is really experiencing challenging times as a result of the Coronavirus scourge. This has caused a lot of agonies for families, businesses, and governments. Many people have lost loved ones, businesses are gradually folding up, and the governance has really slowed down thereby leading to frustrations for many people. The question on the lips of everyone is, how can this virus be cured?

Today’s article is not about Coronavirus, I mentioned the term to introduced today’s article. Today’s article is focused on how we can overcome secret frustration. We all experience frustration in one area of our life unknown to anyone. This frustration can be in business, family, health, finance, academic, job-related, traveling, food, or even internal. The list is endless. We shall be exploring different areas of how we can deal with/overcome frustration.

Occasionally, we all get frustrated. Whether you are in traffic, or due to adversity, disappointment, belief or hope dashed to the wall or paying for consequences of our action that has caused us mental, psychological or financial pain. According to Wikipedia, “Frustration is a common emotional response to opposition. We experience frustration when our desires or targets are not met.

As you may know, succeeding in life is hard. It takes a lot of hard and smart work to break even. This is because a lot of factors come into consideration. For instance, you need a great network, you need knowledge and information, you need patience and perseverance, and more importantly, you need the “God factor” for those of you that truly believe in God. As an accomplished author and motivational writer, it can be very challenging to publish articles which no one reads. As a hard-working and dedicated student, it can be frustrating to read and prepare for an examination only to fail at the end of the exam. It can also be frustrating to be a talented singer, actor, comedian, public speaker, etc. and not get noticed for your work. All this can really be frustrating because the world might be seeing a huge potential/talent in you, but you’re yet to see the financial breakthrough you need.

It can also be that you have something you are craving for, but it’s yet to see the light of the day. For example, the world might be seeing a beautiful smart lady working in a reputable company; and endowed with a great character and vision in life. According to the perception of the world, the lady is complete, but inside her, she’s battling with loneliness and might be in dire need of a soulmate or husband as the case may. This is a classical case of secret frustration. If truth be told, we all have one form of secret frustration which the world does not know.

People may see you on the street or on the internet, but they won’t know what you’re going through. You may be blessed in many ways: good health, job, family, but you may be having pains in one area of your life which nobody knows. It can be desire for a child. You may have all the things the world considers good, but you don’t feel it because nobody notices your pain. This is part of the irony of life.

If we are honest, we all have this secret frustration living inside our body, but if you keep the right attitude, it will work for you. Don’t allow the vicissitudes of life weigh you down. Will there be problem? Definitely, there will always be problems and challenges in life. In fact, problems don’t go away, nor matter how hard you try to stay away from it, it always has its way of finding its way to you. That’s simply life.

You may be a good writer, public speaker, actor, dancer, etc. looking for opportunities to showcase what you have to the world, but no one seems to notice your work or talent. You may even be seeking platforms to partner or speak about your work, but the number of rejections and ill-luck you get on a daily or occasional basis makes you wonder if anything is wrong with you. The world has experienced cases whereby smart students with good GPA are still looking for a job. This might be there own secret frustration.

As a way of encouraging you, don’t put your life on hold because of the negative reports and energy you receive. Continue to do what you are doing; at the right time everything will add up. Never you give in to your secret frustration. Never you judge your life with that of another, they may even have more pains than you. The difference between your life and their lifestyle maybe how they manage their life and their problem in general. They may also have a great attitude towards life. Joyce Myers – a renowned preacher, in her book titled: Managing Your Emotions, urged us to manage our problems as opposed to bringing it out for the world to know our pains. No one is perfect. We all have one imperfection or the other. Informed and rational people major on their strengths and then work on their limitations.

Secret frustrations exist everywhere. Nobody opens us to the world, even if they do, they are mindful of the people/environment they share their pains with. Isn’t it true that the rich also cry? The same theory is applicable to business, corporations, countries and private establishments. Don’t allow your secret frustration to weigh you down. You have everything you need to succeed inside of you. Don’t get stocked up because of one inconvenience. We all have imperfections in our lives. Your secret frustration is one of the factors that will make you strong.

One of the best ways to live through life is by experience. Somethings you must learn through experience. For example, in reputable companies, you can’t be promoted without adequate preparation. It’s pertinent to note in this era of social media where most people only show you what they want you to know while leaving other shady areas behind. This set of individuals leaves you with the impression that all is well while leaving out their secret frustration behind.

The question we need to ask ourselves is how we overcome this secret fruition. The greatest way of overcoming this secret frustration is by affirmation. There’s big power in not only thinking positively, but also speaking positively. According to Lao Tzu “Watch your thoughts, they become your words, watch your words, they become your actions, watch your actions, they become your character and watch your character, they become your destiny”. This quote simply emphasizes the fact that our beliefs plays a fundamental role on how we overcome life challenges.

Whatever secret frustration you are facing, even it never changes, continue to believe by having good thoughts. It’s better to think/imagine good thoughts than having negative thoughts. You can do this by believing your dreams and living for your dream. Don’t let your secret frustration keep you from achieving your dreams.

Finally, but not the least, you can practice patience. Not heals more than time. Nor matter your pains and expectation towards life, having patience will enable you to attract the positive laws of attraction into your life.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via [email protected]gmail.com

