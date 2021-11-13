#DesignYourDestiny | Relationship is the New Currency – By Henry Ukazu

The value of a relationship cannot be overemphasized. The right relationship is gold. The right relationship is a diamond. The right relationship is priceless. One of the best things that can happen to any person is to have the right relationship. Every living creature, both animals and human beings needs a relationship to survive.

It is obvious that no human being can survive on their own terms. Regardless of what one may have, everyone still needs people in his life. Isn’t it true that nobody is an island? The creator of the universe deemed it wise in his infinite wisdom and understanding to give each and every one of us different skills, gifts and understating. That’s why we are limited as human beings in our abilities, hence the need to reach out to humanity for support.

To understand the currency in a relationship, you have to tap into it. Let me share a secret with you; if you have ever tried anything in life and it didn’t work out well, try sharing your idea with a group of progressive minds. Let me ask you; have you ever wondered why despite the amount of wealth a man/woman may have, they still need human beings. This is because money can get you a comedian, but it can’t give you peace of mind. The same principle is applicable to politicians who know that they need the support of electorate to win elections. Even married or divorced couples know that the right relationship is critical to their success. I can go on and on, but as a sage may say, a word is enough for the wise.

The value of a relationship is priceless. When you cultivate the right relationship, you can be sure of living a blissful life. Just to reinforce the importance of having the right relationship; did you know you can get to any position in life faster when you have the right relationship? Did you know you can get a job, business opportunity, position, etc. faster when you have the right relationship than when you have the right degree, business plan, and experience? This is because the right relationship trumps other variable factors, especially when you have the basic qualifications and requirements. Did you know that when a critical decision that will affect you is been discussed, you won’t be around? That’s why who likes you matters, but more importantly, It’s always good to know how to relate with people because you never can tell where the pendulum might shift.

Relationships, however, go beyond just meeting people at social events, schools, online, work environments, and public places. Meeting people in all these places is good, but the challenge most people have is managing these relationships. Relationship is like communication. The ability to communicate the right words to a friend, supervisor, colleague, supervisor, partner, stranger, parent, mentor, mentee, business partner, child, and even an enemy is a skill that needs to be understudied.

As human beings, sometimes due to anger, ego, and emotions, we utter the right words at the wrong places to the wrong person at the wrong time. But the ability to speak the right words at the right time can be a game-changer. The major challenge most people have is how to manage a relationship. For a relationship to stand the test of time, you need to nurture it. This is how you build a friendship. When you meet somebody for the first time, resist rushing them and telling them your life story, especially when the person is a very resourceful person. Take your time to study the person and give it time to grow. Desist from telling them your life problem. Nobody wants to know your problem because they are dealing with their own problem. If they want to know, they will engage you.

If the person is a resourceful person, do your basic research and take time to know what they like, the causes they are passionate about, the work they have done, and their worldview to life. When you reach out to them, let them know how you have understudied their work and then find a way to share your ideas with them and communicate in such a way they won’t be uncomfortable replying.

Nurturing a relationship is a skill that ought to be cultivated. To do this you must have a good personal intrapersonal and interpersonal relationship. Nurturing a relationship entails knowing the three categories of lifestyle: (Public, Private, and Secret). Your public life is the lifestyle you exhibit for the general public to see. I call it the image perception lifestyle. This is the life you show the world and what you want the world to know about. Your private life is the life only your close family members and friends know, but your secret life is the life which only you know. So, when you meet somebody for the first time, know how to relate with the person with the aforementioned lifestyles.

For you to succeed in life, you need the right partnership in marriage, business, and academics; they are very vital to your success. If you are involved in any form of relationship, business, or academic pursuit, you must be able to differentiate between who is a companion and who is a compatriot. Companionship goes with emotional relationship, but compatriot goes with business and growth. However, you can convert your companion to your compatriot to achieve your goal. In that case, your spouse can serve as an accountability partner for you.

In conclusion, I will need you to take stock of your life and examine the people you have in your life and the relationship you are building. While some people may relate with you for what they will benefit from you, others will invest in a relationship selflessly for posterity.

Question: Are you building a relationship that can last six months or are you building a relationship that can metamorphose into a forest?

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

